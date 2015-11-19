* More than 10,000 Australian owners have already registered
* Class action targets German parent, not just Australian
units
* Litigation seeks recovery of vehicle cost plus damages -
lawyer
(Adds comment from Volkswagen Australia)
SYDNEY, Nov 19 Law firm Maurice Blackburn will
launch a class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of
Australian owners of scam-tainted Volkswagen AG
seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million ($71.59
million).
Volkswagen is embroiled in a global recall scandal, and
faces several class action lawsuits, after tests showed that
thousands of vehicles had been fitted with devices designed to
mask the level of emissions.
More than 10,000 Australian owners have already registered
for the class action that targets the German parent companies
involved in the emissions scam, not just the local subsidiaries,
Maurice Blackburn said.
"I am extremely disappointed that, because of the company's
deceitful conduct, I've now got a car that is emitting dirty
diesel," Audi owner Robyn Richardson told a news conference in
Sydney.
"I am here to bring them to account for what they've done.
I'm here to deter other companies from behaving similarly," said
Richardson, one of the lead applicants for the class action in
Australia.
Maurice Blackburn Principal Jason Geisker said the
litigation, on behalf of more than 90,000 car owners, will seek
to recover the full cost of the vehicle, plus damages for
misleading and deceptive conduct, among others.
Volkswagen Group Australia (VGA) declined to comment on any
"impending legal matters" but apologised for any disappointment
and inconvenience.
"VGA assures all its customers that the affected cars are
technically safe and the necessary measures will be undertaken
at no cost to them," it said in a statement.
"We will do everything we can to fix this problem and regain
the trust of our customers."
Volkswagen already faces a handful of shareholder lawsuits,
including a securities-fraud class action in Virginia against
its U.S. divisions and a planned claim by Dutch investor
association VEB on behalf of investors who bought VW stock
through a Dutch bank or broker.
The company is also battling dozens of class actions
accusing it of fraud for selling supposedly low-pollution,
high-horsepower, fuel-sipping vehicles that have declined
substantially in value since the revelations.
Litigation funder Bentham Europe, a joint venture between
Australia's IMF Bentham and U.S. hedge fund Elliott
Management on Nov. 5 said it was talking with Volkswagen's 200
largest investors about filing a lawsuit in Germany, as soon as
February, claiming negligence and breach of securities law.
($1=1.4023 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)