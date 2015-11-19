UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
SYDNEY Nov 19 Law firm Maurice Blackburn said on Thursday it will seek about A$10,000 ($7,130) from Volkswagen AG for each of the more than 90,000 Australian vehicles fitted with faulty emissions defeat devices.
The law firm said it was filing a Federal Court class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda vehicles and said it expected total damages sought to be "well north" of A$100 million.
Volkswagen is embroiled in a global recall scandal, and facing several class action lawsuits, after tests showed that thousands of vehicles had been fitted with devices designed to mask the level of emissions.
($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.