FRANKFURT, April 30 Volkswagen said on Thursday two new members were appointed to its supervisory board, filling slots vacated last week by Chairman Ferdinand Piech and his wife who both quit after a public showdown with the chief executive.

Louise Kiessling and Julia Kuhn-Piech were appointed to VW's 20-seat board on Thursday upon request by the carmaker's management board, VW said in a statement.

Ferdinand Piech resigned from his position last Saturday following a public confrontation with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)