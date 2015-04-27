* VW investors say Piech exit may boost shares -survey
* Shares up almost 5 pct
* VW strategy shifts to address Piech criticism -sources
(Adds investor comment, background on M&A and markets)
BERLIN, April 27 Investors hope that Volkswagen
will be able to revive profitability at its core
division, cure underperformance overseas and bury lingering
plans for acquisitions after the resignation of Chairman
Ferdinand Piech.
Piech, the mastermind of VW's global expansion and a
towering figure at the German group for more than two decades,
stepped down on Saturday after losing a showdown he had provoked
with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
Almost 80 percent of VW investors expect the carmaker's
stock market value to increase after Piech's departure as it may
help unlock greater earnings potential at the 12-brand group, a
survey by advisory firm Evercore ISI showed.
Preference shares in Volkswagen rose more than 5 percent,
nearly making up for a slide in value during the two-week
boardroom battle. The shares were trading up 4.2 percent at
242.80 euros as of 1224 GMT.
The exit of Piech, who spearheaded VW's campaign to make
everything from motorcycles to 40-tonne trucks, also curbs the
risk of purchases while VW is cutting billions of euros of costs
at its core brand and revamping operations, Evercore ISI said.
"Piech's departure is good news for VW," said Evercore ISI
analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, who raised his recommendation on the
stock to "buy" from "hold". "VW has a better chance to turn
itself into a more profitable and valuable business."
Empire-building at VW, which only a year ago took full
control of Swedish truckmaker Scania, should play a smaller role
in the post-Piech era, analysts said, noting that Piech had
appeared keen to buy Fiat Chrysler's Alfa Romeo brand.
Under Piech's nine years as CEO, VW bought ultra-luxury
brands Bugatti, Bentley and Lamborghini, integrated Spanish
volume unit Seat and raised its stake in Czech division Skoda.
"The sheer complexity of VW is starting to hit the wall,"
said Ingo Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment which holds
0.6 percent of VW preference shares. "There are numerous trouble
spots at VW that urgently need to be tackled now."
The relentless push for scale under the once-close
Winterkorn-Piech alliance, which led VW to almost double sales
to 202 billion euros last year and nearly triple group profit,
has papered over structural shortcomings at the German behemoth,
analysts have said.
Winterkorn is aiming to revive flagging profitability at the
core namesake division, pushing plans to increase cost savings
to 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) a year by 2017 as the group
sheds its volume-driven focus.
"More than 600,000 workers build slightly fewer vehicles
than market champion Toyota with 350,000 workers,"
wrote Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of Automotive
Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen. "The problems
strike at the heart of VW."
To be able to keep generating cash to fund its global
operations, including upgrades and additions to a fleet of more
than 310 models, VW is shifting focus to earnings quality at the
cost of abandoning a long-stated goal of becoming global sales
champion.
With the recovery in core European markets gaining traction,
VW's group profit margin probably climbed to 6.2 percent in the
first quarter from 6 percent a year earlier, an analyst poll
showed ahead of Wednesday's results.
"Scale is important but the push for volume is anything but
the sole parameter of management policy," a member of VW's
20-seat supervisory board told Reuters on Monday on condition he
not be named because the matter is confidential.
There are signs that VW's top management is starting to
adjust strategy to overcome shortcomings in foreign markets.
Two company sources familiar with VW's product strategy told
Reuters preliminary talks with China's Great Wall
had been held this year to explore the possibility of joint
development of low-cost vehicles to tackle VW's chronic weakness
in southeast Asia and India.
Another company source said VW was busy working on a small
SUV for Brazil, where such models are selling well, and is
aiming to present a new concept car next year.
"VW has various trouble spots and the door now appears open
for much needed change," said Frankfurt-based Bankhaus Metzler
analyst Juergen Pieper.
($1 = 0.9230 euros)
