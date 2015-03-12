BERLIN, March 12 Volkswagen finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch on Thursday declined to comment on reports that the German group will sell its stake in Dutch fleet manager LeasePlan.

VW is seeking to unload its 50-percent holding in the Dutch company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing LeasePlan.

A LeasePlan spokeswoman said on Wednesday the company is in takeover talks, without being more specific.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)