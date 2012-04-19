HAMBURG, April 19 Volkswagen may
further increase its majority stake in truck maker MAN SE
to 75 percent or more, said Jochem Heizmann, the car
maker's executive board member responsible for truck operations.
"As a matter of principle, we're keeping all our options
open when dealing with the truck divisions," Heizmann said on
Thursday at VW's annual general meeting in Hamburg.
That includes the possibility of raising the holding in
Munich-based MAN to at least 75 percent, a level at which MAN
will be required to sign an agreement on repatriating profits to
parent VW, according to Heizmann.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)