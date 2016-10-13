MUNICH/BERLIN Oct 13 Workers at Volkswagen -owned truckmaker MAN Truck & Bus will get job guarantees until at least 2025, a person familiar with the matter said.

Job guarantees will apply to staff in Germany and Austria and automatically extend through 2030 if not terminated prior to that date, the person told Reuters on Thursday.

Workers at MAN's truck division were scheduled to be briefed about the plans at a staff gathering in Munich later on Thursday, the source said.

VW and MAN Truck & Bus were not immediately available for comment.

