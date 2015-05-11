FRANKFURT May 11 Volkswagen Group will break up MAN and transfer its truck and bus businesses, as well as MAN Latin America, into VW's new Truck & Bus Holding GmbH, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

MAN's diesel engine operations and Renk transmission business will find a new home within the Volkswagen empire, the newspaper said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition, without citing sources.

That leaves MAN with its commercial vehicles and power engineering businesses. MAN will maintain a separate listing, the newspaper said.

MAN and Volkswagen declined comment.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen said it was creating a new commercial vehicles group to combine its truck operations with those of MAN and Scania, two other truck manufactures controlled by VW. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Irene Preisinger, Andreas Cremer; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)