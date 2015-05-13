BERLIN May 13 Volkswagen has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group's non-truckmaking units, the truckmaker's labour boss said on Wednesday.

MAN's diesel engine, turbine and Renk transmission businesses will in future be run "more efficiently" under a new VW-led structure, MAN works council chief Juergen Dorn said in a handout to staff obtained by Reuters.

VW's plan to create a new commercial vehicles group to combine its truck-making brands MAN and Scania has led to fears the Wolfsburg-based parent will break up the Munich-based group. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)