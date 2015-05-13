UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 13 Volkswagen has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group's non-truckmaking units, the truckmaker's labour boss said on Wednesday.
MAN's diesel engine, turbine and Renk transmission businesses will in future be run "more efficiently" under a new VW-led structure, MAN works council chief Juergen Dorn said in a handout to staff obtained by Reuters.
VW's plan to create a new commercial vehicles group to combine its truck-making brands MAN and Scania has led to fears the Wolfsburg-based parent will break up the Munich-based group. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources