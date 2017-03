FRANKFURT Oct 16 Volkswagen has appointed Daimler manager Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt as new board member for Integrity and Legal Affairs, the car makers said in separate statements on Friday.

Hohmann-Dennhardt will start her new job on January 1, 2016, and one of her key responsibilities will be to address the scandal over Volkswagen's rigging of diesel emissions tests. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)