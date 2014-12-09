FRANKFURT Dec 9 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday it appointed BMW development chief Herbert Diess to its management board.

Diess, 56, will take over as chairman of the Volkswagen passenger car brand from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, effective Oct. 1, 2015, VW said in a statement.

Winterkorn will remain CEO. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)