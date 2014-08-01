UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Production chief leaves post, company Aug. 1
* VW brand production chief to take over on interim basis
* VW grappling with new production system complexities (Adds background on MQB, analyst and CEO comments)
BERLIN, Aug 1 Volkswagen (VW) has replaced its production chief Michael Macht, who oversaw the introduction of a manufacturing platform which was designed to cut costs, a day after the company reported a drop in operating profit.
VW is increasingly relying on its MQB modular platform, a production system introduced two years ago, to save money by using more common parts across its range of brands and models.
But the drive to produce a greater variety of cars is proving tricky, particularly at VW's main Wolfsburg factory, leading to costly overtime and delays in production of its top-selling Golf model.
Macht's resignation follows the publication of second-quarter results on Thursday which highlighted the growing troubles at the core VW brand, where operating profit plunged by over a third to 572 million euros.
Macht will leave VW with immediate effect after almost four years in the job, Volkswagen said. Macht, a former Porsche executive, became VW group production chief in October 2010.
"Michael Macht has furthered development of the VW production system," Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said in a statement. "We thank him for his achievement."
Analysts have hailed MQB as the most important automotive initiative for years. The new platform features a far greater degree of flexibility and parts commonality than at Toyota , General Motors and other competitors.
"MQB is the central tool for VW to improve margins," Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said. "They can't allow any slippage here."
VW has enjoyed a period of unprecedented growth, boosted by emerging-market buyers of its upmarket Audi brand. Its sales have risen more than a half to 9.7 million vehicles in 2013 compared with levels before the financial crisis, and it is set to hit a 10-million sales target in 2014 - four years early.
But the rapid expansion has led to a costly proliferation of models, especially at the VW brand. Winterkorn has now ordered a cost-cutting drive at the division with the goal of increasing savings to 5 billion euros per year from 2017.
Last month, Winterkorn had called on managers to step up their game to achieve a universal roll-out of MQB.
VW said Thomas Ulbrich, head of production at the carmaker's main passenger-car brand, would take over duties from Macht on an interim basis until a successor is found. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Shadia Nasralla)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources