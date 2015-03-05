BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
MEXICO CITY, March 5 German carmaker Volkswagen will next week announce an investment worth around $1 billion in Mexico to expand its Puebla plant, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The investment, aimed at production of the carmaker's Tiguan compact, is due to be unveiled on Monday and is expected to generate about 1,900 jobs, the person said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.