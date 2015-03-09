(Updates with February auto output data)
By Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein
PUEBLA, Mexico, March 9 German carmaker
Volkswagen will invest about $1 billion to expand
its vehicle assembly plant in Mexico's Puebla state and prepare
it for production of the new Tiguan compact crossover SUV, the
company said on Monday.
The investment is focused on new assembly lines and will
generate some 2,000 jobs, Andreas Hinrichs, chief executive of
Volkswagen Mexico, said as he unveiled the expansion plan.
Production of the Tiguan will begin in late 2016, the
company said, with the vehicles hitting the market the following
year. Volkswagen will produce around a million of the vehicles
at the plant over eight years, Hinrichs said. Some of the Tiguan
produced will be sold in Mexico.
As of December, investment in the auto sector in Mexico
totaled $19 billion under President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took
office two years earlier, according to government data.
Volkswagen, which opened its Puebla plant in 1964, last year
produced 475,121 vehicles out of about 3.2 million autos
manufactured in the country, Mexican Automotive Industry
Association (AMIA) data show.
Mexico is the seventh biggest manufacturer of autos and the
world's fourth largest exporter, according to AMIA. Over 80
percent of those vehicles are destined for sale abroad.
Total auto production increased 27 percent last year,
compared with 2013, and AMIA has predicted that Mexico will
produce more than 5 million vehicles by 2020.
Mexican auto production jumped 14 percent in February to
282,856 units versus the same month a year earlier, the Mexican
Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday. Exports rose
12.6 percent to 222,351 units, AMIA added.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by W Simon
and Tom Brown)