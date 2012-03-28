(Adds quotes)

MEXICO CITY, March 28 German carmaker Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday that output at its Mexican plants would likely rise 20 percent in 2012 compared with 2011.

"Demand in the United States is right now fortunately well above the capacity that we have today," said Dirk Grosse-Loheide, a Volkswagen vice president in North America.

He said the company would produce 615,000 vehicles this year.

Mexico yielded to Brazilian pressure this month to slash auto sales to the giant South American country, fixing an export quota of about $1.55 billion for the next three years to save a decade-old trade agreement between the region's two dominant economies. The move aimed to quell Brazil's concerns about the ailing industrial sector.

Grosse-Loheide said he did not see the trade dispute affecting Volkswagen's bottom line.

"I do not see our production volume at risk," he told reporters.