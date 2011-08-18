GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
MEXICO CITY Aug 18 German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) struck a deal with workers at its Mexican plant to avoid a strike threatened by the factory's union, the company said on Thursday.
Volkswagen is one of the largest producers in Mexico's auto industry, which is a major supplier of cars for the U.S. market.
Volkswagen said in a statement that it agreed to give workers, who had threatened to strike on Thursday, a 6 percent wage increase.
The Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico, has hired more than 2,500 workers since 2010 and hopes to reach a new production record this year, the company said.
Mexico's auto industry has rebounded strongly from the 2009 recession, but near-term demand could be hurt by an uncertain economic picture in the United States. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.