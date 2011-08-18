MEXICO CITY Aug 18 German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) struck a deal with workers at its Mexican plant to avoid a strike threatened by the factory's union, the company said on Thursday.

Volkswagen is one of the largest producers in Mexico's auto industry, which is a major supplier of cars for the U.S. market.

Volkswagen said in a statement that it agreed to give workers, who had threatened to strike on Thursday, a 6 percent wage increase.

The Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico, has hired more than 2,500 workers since 2010 and hopes to reach a new production record this year, the company said.

Mexico's auto industry has rebounded strongly from the 2009 recession, but near-term demand could be hurt by an uncertain economic picture in the United States. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)