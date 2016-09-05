FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Volkswagen will
take a 19.9 percent stake in U.S.-based rival Navistar
International Corp for around $16 per share as part of a
partnership deal, a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen's trucks
division is close to announcing a partnership with Navistar, in
the latest example of a deal driven by emissions regulations.
Navistar declined to comment. Volkswagen was not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Edward
Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Alexander Ratz and Victoria Bryan)