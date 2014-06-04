FRANKFURT, June 4 German car maker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had placed new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each, raising 2 billion euros to help pay for its 6.7 billion euro takeover offer to shareholders of Swedish truckmaker Scania.

The new shares, which were placed in accelerated book building, will carry dividend rights from Jan. 1, 2014, VW said. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jane Baird)