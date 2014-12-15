BERLIN Dec 15 Volkswagen's
ultra-luxury brand Bentley has raised its target for sales as
the British carmaker plans to add models such as its first ever
sport-utility vehicle, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported
on Monday.
Bentley is now targeting 20,000 annual deliveries by 2020,
double its 2013 sales and an expansion of the brand's original
goal of pushing sales to 15,000 models by 2018, the newspaper
said, citing the brand's chief executive Wolfgang Duerheimer.
Bentley made about 11,000 deliveries in 2013 with revenue
and operating profit rising to 1.68 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
and 168 million euros respectively. Sales, revenue and profit
may all grow further this year, the CEO said.
The 95 year-old brand is diversifying its model line-up and
plans to decide on a fifth model line by next autumn, Duerheimer
told Reuters in October.
($1 = 0.8032 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)