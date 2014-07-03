PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects name in second paragraph - to Bernhard, from Bernhardt)
BERLIN, July 3 German automaker Volkswagen on Thursday denied rumours that it was planning to bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year.
A note by Singapore-based Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton published earlier on Thursday quoted Daimler Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard as saying that VW was preparing such a takeover bid for 2015, citing "serious, multiple sources".
A spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters "clearly" denied the rumours. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)