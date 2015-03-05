FRANKFURT, March 5 Volkswagen AG said it has reached an agreement with labour union IG Metall for a wage increase by 3.4 percent from June 1 for about 115,000 workers at its western German plants and its financial services division.

Volkswagen said it would also make a payment of 450 euros ($497) per employee into a staff pension account as part of the agreement.

