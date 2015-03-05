UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 5 Volkswagen AG said it has reached an agreement with labour union IG Metall for a wage increase by 3.4 percent from June 1 for about 115,000 workers at its western German plants and its financial services division.
Volkswagen said it would also make a payment of 450 euros ($497) per employee into a staff pension account as part of the agreement.
($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.