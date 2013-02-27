UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Feb 27 Volkswagen said on Wednesday it will pay its German workers a 7,200-euro ($9,400) bonus for 2012, a reduction of 4 percent on the previous year's payout despite Europe's biggest car maker having posted a record profit and sales.
The manufacturer's supervisory board took steps last week to limit bonuses for top executives, capping Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn's total 2012 pay at 14.5 million euros.
A year earlier the CEO earned 17.5 million euros in fixed salary, bonuses and incentives which caused a public outcry in Germany about excessive manager pay.
VW is reining in bonuses for factory workers and top executives at a time when the Wolfsburg-based company is bracing for tougher competition in global auto markets. VW said last week that the group operating profit in 2013 may be flat. ($1=0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources