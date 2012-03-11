VIENNA, March 11 Ursula Piech, the wife of
Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, is poised to
join the carmaker's supervisory board at its annual meeting next
month.
A company spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday that Ursula Piech
would be a candidate for the board of Europe's biggest carmaker,
replacing TUI Chief Executive Michael Frenzel.
Ferdinand Piech, who will turn 75 two days before the April
19 shareholder meeting, is up for re-election.
Ursula Piech is around two decades younger.
Piech, the grandson of Porsche founder and
original VW Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche, is a canny
strategist, empire builder and the undisputed leader of
Volkswagen.
In 2010 he placed his VW inheritance in two foundations over
which he has full say as long as he lives, Focus magazine
reported at the time.
Ursula Piech would then take them over on two conditions:
that the couple had stayed together and that she did not remarry
after Piech's death, the magazine said.
It remains unclear who will run VW after Piech leaves the
stage, but Germany has a rich tradition of widows taking up the
reins of powerful companies built up by their spouses.
Friede Springer has the say at publisher Axel Springer
, while Liz Mohn runs the show at media group
Bertelsmann.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing
by David Hulmes)