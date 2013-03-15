UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Bank is placing 5.8 million Volkswagen preference shares on the market by way of an accelerated bookbuild, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
Deutsche Bank said it was the sole bookrunner for the share sale, which is worth roughly 950 million euros ($1.23 billion) based on the stock's Thursday closing price of 164.65 euros.
A spokesman for the bank declined to give further information.
Volkswagen shares were indicated 3.4 percent lower at 0722 GMT in trading before markets open, according to Lang & Schwarz brokerage. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources