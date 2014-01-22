FRANKFURT Jan 22 Volkswagen plans to spend more than 500 million euros ($677 million) to build a new plant in Poznan, Poland to produce large delivery vans, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported, citing company sources.

Reuters in December cited sources familiar with the matter as saying VW was considering Poznan for assembling the vehicles, a move that would help the German manufacturer reduce production costs.

The outsourcing of Crafter van production to Poland would require approval from VW's supervisory board, a high hurdle since it is dominated by representatives of the company's German workforce which has tended to resist moves by management to move production abroad.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the supervisory board had yet to take a formal decision but was likely to give the green light before the company's annual results press conference on March 13.

A Volkswagen spokesman said on Wednesday that no decision had been taken on where to produce the van and "the evaluation process continues". ($1 = 0.7383 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)