UPDATE 2-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
(Adds no diesels in bond deal, quote)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Porsche pulled a US$505.3m auto bond deal from the market on Tuesday after US environmental regulators said the luxury carmaker, like parent Volkswagen, had cheated on emissions.
Porsche last week lined up Barclays, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to sell a new four-part bond of Triple A rated securities.
But it has shelved the deal after getting swept up in the emissions testing scandal at parent company Volkswagen.
The US Environmental and Protection Agency said Monday that emission-evading equipment had also been installed on some Porsche Cayenne sports utility diesel vehicles.
"Although the transaction would not have included any diesel vehicles, the pricing may have been impacted by the unexpected US EPA notice received yesterday by Porsche Cars North America," Barclays said in a note. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.
* Completed its sale of its American subsidiary, Thermal Transfer Corporation, to a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WABTEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)