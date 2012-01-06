FRANKFURT Jan 6 Damage claims against
Porsche and Volkswagen filed with a
German court have risen to a combined 1.8 billion euros ($2.3
billion) from 1.1 billion previously, a court spokeswoman said
on Friday.
The spokeswoman for the court in the city of Braunschweig
also said that an additional suit has been filed against the two
German carmakers.
The Braunschweig court said in September that institutional
investors sued Porsche and Volkswagen for 1.1 billion euros in
damages, alleging market manipulation.
The cases in Germany follow similar suits filed by investors
in the U.S.
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Ludwig Burger)