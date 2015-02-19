FRANKFURT Feb 19 Volkswagen is due to promote Matthias Mueller, currently head of the company's sportscar brand Porsche, to its management board, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Volkswagen and Porsche declined to comment.

In an advance copy of its Friday edition, FAZ said the agenda for Volkswagen Group's supervisory board meeting showed Mueller will be promoted.

Volkswagen owns the Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche, Audi, Bugatti and Skoda brands. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David Holmes)