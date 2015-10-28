UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 28 Porsche Finance Chief Lutz Meschke is confident on the company's outlook for business next year, citing "excellent" orders for sports cars on Wednesday.
Meschke said the sports-car maker expects to "significantly" beat year-ago results for operating profit and sales. Porsche had previously said it expects to only beat last year's profit and sales levels, according to a spokesman. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.