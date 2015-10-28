BERLIN Oct 28 Porsche Finance Chief Lutz Meschke is confident on the company's outlook for business next year, citing "excellent" orders for sports cars on Wednesday.

Meschke said the sports-car maker expects to "significantly" beat year-ago results for operating profit and sales. Porsche had previously said it expects to only beat last year's profit and sales levels, according to a spokesman. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)