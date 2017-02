VIENNA Dec 13 Porsche Holding, Europe's largest car dealership group, expects record revenue in fiscal 2011, it said on Tuesday.

"Porsche Holding Salzburg will close out the 2011 business year with a revenue record. The previous high of 13.7 billion euros ($18.1 billion) from fiscal 2008/09 will be exceded (probably 14 billion euros under IFRS)", the Salzburg-based group said in a statement.

Porsche Holding has been part of the Volkswagen group since March.

($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Fredrik Dahl)