By Andreas Cremer
| WOLFSBURG, Germany, June 12
WOLFSBURG, Germany, June 12 Volkswagen's
finance chief said the car company would integrate
sportscar maker Porsche as soon as possible, also signalling
that media reports of a tax-exempt way to soon complete the
transaction were exaggerated.
"We aim to complete the integrated automotive group as
quickly as possible," Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter
Poetsch told journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony at the
VW headquarters in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.
Business weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday that
holding company Porsche SE found a way to sell the
remaining 50.1 percent of its sports car unit Porsche AG to
Volkswagen without paying an estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.9
billion) in tax.
Porsche SE had previously said it would have to wait until
August 2014 to sell the remaining stake tax-free.
"A swifter solution (than 2014) should be in the interest of
the tax authorities," Poetsch said on Tuesday.
(Writing by Ludwig Burger)