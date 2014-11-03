UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 3 Germany's Volkswagen is halting production in Russia this week, the second shutdown in as many months, as Western sanctions and the weak Russian rouble keep hurting auto demand.
Europe's largest automaker is shutting its factory in Kaluga for five working days through Nov. 7 to adjust volume to the "general economic market situation in Russia," a spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters said on Monday.
The plant, which makes the VW-badged Polo and Tiguan models as well as the Skoda Fabia and Octavia, already halted assembly lines for 10 days from Sept. 8. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources