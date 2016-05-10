HAMBURG/BERLIN May 10 Volkswagen investor Qatar will nominate a woman to represent the emirate on the carmaker's supervisory board, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Qatar will send a woman, most likely to replace Hussain Ali Al-Abdulla, Minister of State and board member of Qatar Investment Authority, one of the sources close to VW's supervisory board said.

QIA and Volkswagen declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)