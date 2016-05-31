BERLIN May 31 Volkswagen dealers have fixed no more than 50,000 diesel cars across Europe since the start of the year, sales chief Fred Kappler said, a fraction of the region's 8.5 million vehicles equipped with illicit emissions-control software.

Volkswagen (VW) still expects the majority of the 8.5 million vehicles to be fixed by the end of the year, Kappler said on Tuesday during an earnings call, adding that he expected Germany's KBA regulator to approve a proposed fix for the Passat model in coming weeks.

"We are in deep discussions with the KBA," Kappler said, noting that the German transportation regulator had so far approved fixes for the VW Golf, Audi A4 and A5 models. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)