UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 29 Germany's Volkswagen said on Monday that first quarter operating profit at its core namesake brand fell 45 percent to 590 million euros ($769 million), hurt by slumping auto demand in European markets.
Underlying profit at the Audi luxury brand dropped to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, Europe's largest car manufacturer said. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources