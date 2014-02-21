BERLIN Feb 21 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday its operating profit rose 1.5 percent last year to 11.7 billion euros ($16.08 billion), as sales of premium cars set a new record and costs of a new manufacturing platform eased.

It also announced plans to submit a voluntary tender offer to shareholders of Scania valuing the shares in the Swedish trucks brand it does not yet own at 6.7 billion euros.

VW said it aimed for an operating profit margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent this year.

($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)