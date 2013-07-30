(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

BERLIN, July 30 Germany's Volkswagen said on Tuesday it still aimed for flat operating profit this year after first-half earnings fell 11.6 percent to 5.78 billion euros ($7.66 billion).

Europe's largest automotive group reaffirmed its goal to increase deliveries to a new record this year, though it said the company was not "completely immune" to weakening demand in key auto markets.

