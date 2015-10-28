BERLIN Oct 28 Volkswagen slumped to
a third-quarter operating loss over costs related to its rigging
of diesel emissions tests, its first quarterly deficit in at
least 15 years.
VW's operating loss of 3.48 billion euros ($3.84 billion)
was in line with the 3.47 billion-euro loss forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
VW said the operating group profit will come in
"significantly below" year-ago levels because of costs related
to the emissions scandal.
The German group stuck to its guidance for full-year
deliveries to be on a par with last year's record 10.14 million
auto sales.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)