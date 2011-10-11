* VW brand sales rise 12.3 pct in Jan-Sept

* VW brand car sales in China up 11 pct in Jan-Sept

* Ford brand car sales in China up 7 pct in Jan-Sept (Adds details, background, Ford sales in China)

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Europe's largest carmaker, showed no signs of slowing down in September, reporting on Tuesday sales of its VW brand cars rose 13.7 percent last month to 472,100 vehicles.

Despite signs that the global economy is rapidly cooling off, VW continues to rack up double-digit gains in retail sales thanks to strong footholds in emerging markets like China and new models like the U.S.-built Passat.

In the first three quarters, VW brand volumes rose 12.3 percent to over 3.81 million vehicles as growth was recorded in almost all markets.

"The positive development in deliveries (to customers) by the Volkswagen Brand over the first nine months has been very gratifying," said group head of sales Christian Klingler in a statement.

Central and Eastern Europe notched up a rise of 46 percent, while VW enjoyed a 22 percent increase in North America.

Western Europe and South America showed the weakest gains at 4.2 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

In China, Volkswagen's largest single market, sales expanded by 11 percent to 1.29 million vehicles.

By comparison, Ford reported its Chinese passenger car joint venture, Changan Ford Mazda Automobile (CFMA), sold 7 percent more Ford brand vehicles in the first nine-months, bringing its cumulative wholesale volumes to nearly 234,000 cars.

Ford is looking to rapidly bolster its operations there, building two new vehicle assembly plants, a transmission plant and an engine plant in China.

By 2015 it aims to triple the number of Ford-brand car models sold there to 15. Currently it sells the Mondeo, Focus, Fiesta cars, the S-Max people carrier and Edge SUV in China.

"We're very bullish on China," said a Ford spokesman in Shanghai. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)