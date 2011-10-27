(Adds details)

* Volkswagen 9M operating profit 8.97 bln eur

* Group 9M deliveries up 14 percent

* Says double-digit growth rates in nearly all regions

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Volkswagen's nine-month operating profit rose 86 percent to 8.97 billion euros ($12.4 billion) thanks to double digit sales growth rates and a boost from derivatives used in the merger with Porsche.

Deliveries to customers rose 14.1 percent to 6.17 million vehicles, with double digit growth seen in "nearly all regions", Volkswagen said without providing a detailed geographical breakdown of sales.

Nine month revenue jumped 26 percent to 116.3 billion euros, up from 92.54 billion euros on the year-earlier period while net profit jumped more than threefold to 13.64 billion euros.

Volkwagen's performance stood in sharp contrast to peers. Slowing car sales in Europe already forced France's PSA Peugeot Citroen to slash 6000 jobs.

Volkswagen said earnings were flattered by a 6.8 billion euro gain from "positive effects from equity-accounted investments and from measurments of put/call rights relating to Porsche Zwischenholding GmbH."

Europe's largest car maker did not provide a detailed breakdown of car sales or third quarter results.

A Reuters poll forecast Volkswagen's third-quarter operating profit at 2.61 billion euros. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)