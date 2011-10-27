* Volkswagen Q3 operating profit 2.89 bln eur vs 2.61 bln

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) posted a forecast-beating 45 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by emerging markets and strong demand for VW and Audi vehicles, but warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand for cars in Western Europe.

Volkswagen's third-quarter operating profit rose 45.7 percent to 2.89 billion euros ($4 billion euros), above the 2.61 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Its nine-month operating profit got a boost from derivatives used in the planned merger with Porsche, but Volkswagen did not say how much that of that impact came in the third quarter.

Analysts cheered the results for holding up so well in the third quarter, traditionally the auto industry's weakest.

"There's no apparent seasonality at VW now - it's just consistently very profitable," Bernstein analyst Max Warburton wrote in a note on Thursday.

Volkswagen shares were trading 7.4 percent higher at 126.9 euros at 1020 GMT, outperforming the German blue-chip DAX index, which was up 4.2 percent.

Earnings of the maker of trucks, luxury vehicles and value passenger cars were mainly driven by volume gains rather than lower costs, and come amid signs of a slowdown in European demand.

"The strained debt situation in certain euro zone countries and the end of subsidy programs will have a negative impact on demand for new vehicles in many Western European countries," Volkswagen said in its quarterly report.

OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

Volkswagen's performance stood in sharp contrast to peers like France's PSA Peugeot Citroen , which earlier this week was forced to announce 6,000 job cuts because of a slowdown in demand in Europe.

Europe's ACEA car industry association said last week total new car registrations slipped 0.8 percent in Europe in the first nine months of the year.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen said it continued to expect a significant rise in revenue and operating profit in 2011 thanks to continued demand in Asia and Latin America.

Vehicle deliveries are also expected to rise thanks to an overall increase in demand for passenger cars driven by positive sales trends in India and China, and a rise in sales in Latin America, Volkswagen said.

For Volkswagen, which makes Bugatti, Lamborghini, Audi and VW cars, vehicle deliveries rose 14 percent in the third quarter, with deliveries up 19 percent in Germany and 13 percent in the rest of the world.

The maker of the Beetle did not provide a detailed breakdown of sales by geography or brand.

Europe's largest auto maker, which aims to overtake Toyota as the world's No.1 by 2018, said it continues to strive for a combination with Porsche despite delayed merger plans.

It said "positive effects from equity-accounted investments and from measurements of put/call rights relating to Porsche Zwischenholding GmbH" boosted its earnings in the first nine months of 2011 by 6.8 billion euros.

The lower likelihood of a merger forced Porsche SE to write down the value of an options deal that allows VW to buy the remainder of the Porsche sports car business.

With VW as the counterparty in the trade, any Porsche loss should result in a corresponding non-cash accounting gain for VW of the same amount. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)