POTSDAM, Germany, July 3 Volkswagen sold more than three million cars of its VW brand in the first half of 2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Thursday.

It was the first time that global six months sales hit that level, Winterkorn said at a presentation of the new Passat model. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by William Hardy)