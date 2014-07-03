UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
POTSDAM, Germany, July 3 Volkswagen sold more than three million cars of its VW brand in the first half of 2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Thursday.
It was the first time that global six months sales hit that level, Winterkorn said at a presentation of the new Passat model. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources