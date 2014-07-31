* Q2 group operating profit falls 3.1 pct to 3.33 bln euros
* VW brand Q2 profit plunges 37 pct to 572 mln euros
* Results highlight need for cost cuts -analyst
* Keeps FY profit, sales guidance
(Releads on VW brand profit plunge, adds analyst comment,
shares)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 31 Volkswagen posted a
3.1 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit due to a
plunge in earnings at its core passenger-car division,
reinforcing the pressure on Europe's largest automotive group to
cut costs.
Operating profit at VW's namesake brand tumbled by more than
one third to 572 million euros ($765.4 million) reflecting
falling sales, spending on technology and high fixed costs.
By contrast, premium brand Audi that contributes more than
40 percent to group profit, reported a single-digit gain.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has already called on VW
managers to increase cost-cuts to 5 billion euros per year from
2017 in a bid to boost the brand's flagging profitability.
"The pressure to cut costs is definitely up now," said
Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope. "There's no doubt
that VW must work on its margins." NordLB has a "buy" rating on
VW shares.
Group operating profit fell to 3.33 billion euros, matching
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
VW has enjoyed a period of unprecedented growth, boosted by
emerging market buyers of its upmarket Audis and Porsches. Its
sales have risen by more than half to 9.7 million vehicles in
2013 compared with levels before the financial crisis, and it is
set to hit a 10 million target in 2014 - four years early.
But the rapid expansion has led to a costly proliferation of
models. At the VW brand, for example, while output has risen
almost a third over three years, profit margins have languished
as the Golf has expanded to 14 different models.
At 2.3 percent in the second quarter, the VW brand's margin
is way behind its medium-term goal of at least 6 percent and
even further behind auto division margins of 8.8 percent at
Japanese rival Toyota and 9.5 percent at South Korea's
Hyundai Motor Co.
Wolfsburg-based VW reiterated its February outlook, saying
its operating margin could be between 5.5 and 6.5 percent this
year, compared with 5.9 percent last year. Revenue may move
within a range of 3 percent around last year's record 197
billion euros, VW reiterated.
VW shares were trading 1.7 percent higher at 178.60 euros at
of 1245 GMT.
Separately, VW pointed to "significant negative exchange
rate effects" from slowing emerging economies where the carmaker
makes the bulk of its earnings.
Economic imbalances and currency slides in developing
markets are hurting European automakers as demand in their home
region revives after a six-year slump.
VW group sales including Audi and volume division Skoda have
tumbled in double-digit terms this year in Brazil, Russia and
India which, together with fast-growing China, accounted for
about half of VW's 9.73 record 2013 deliveries.
($1 = 0.7467 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Erica
Billingham)