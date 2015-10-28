* Q3 operating loss of 3.48 bln euros in line with consensus
* VW set aside 6.7 bln euros in Q3 scandal provisions
* VW expects significant drop in 2015 operating profit
* VW has made no provisions yet for legal liabilities
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 28 Volkswagen posted its
first quarterly loss in at least 15 years on Wednesday, hit by a
6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion) charge to cover the cost of
rigging diesel emissions tests, and said the final bill was
likely to be higher.
As a result, the German carmaker said it expected its 2015
operating profit would drop "significantly below" last year's
record 12.7 billion euros, even though its auto sales are seen
matching last year's record 10.14 million deliveries.
The news came as the company's new CEO was about to fly to
China with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other business
leaders to promote trade in a major export market and try to
limit the damage of a scandal that has rocked the auto industry.
Almost six weeks after it admitted using illegal software to
falsify U.S. diesel emissions tests, Europe's biggest carmaker
is under pressure to identify those responsible, fix up to 11
million affected vehicles and convince regulators, investors and
customers it can be trusted again.
The biggest business crisis in its 78-year history has wiped
more than a quarter off VW's stock market value, forced out its
long-time chief executive and tarnished a business held up for
generations as a model of German engineering prowess.
New VW finance chief Frank Witter said on Wednesday the cost
of the scandal would be "enormous, but manageable" and the firm
intended to get taxpayers help for the 6.7-billion-euro
provision to cover initial costs, such as for vehicle refits.
"When it comes to fines and penalties the situation is
probably very different," Witter told a conference call. "But
for those items we provisioned for today it is very legitimate
and right to have them tax-deductible."
VW also said it had hired consultants Deloitte to support an
investigation into the scandal by U.S. law firm Jones Day, with
new CEO Matthias Mueller saying those responsible would face
tough consequences.
Mueller added VW would focus more on profitability than
sales volumes in future. His predecessor, Martin Winterkorn, set
VW the goal of becoming the world's biggest carmaker by sales
volumes, and critics have said this may have inadvertently led
to the use of software that disguised the level of real toxic
emissions in VW's diesel engines.
Though Mueller has promised far reaching change, some
analysts and investors have questioned whether the company
veteran is the right man to lead the overhaul, which they say
needs greater openness from the family, local government and
trade union interests that control the carmaker.
"That Volkswagen now finds itself in this current situation
is something that some might say is not so surprising," said
Yngve Slyngstad, the CEO of Norway's wealth fund which owns a
stake in VW and has been a critic of its corporate governance.
He added it was too early to say whether the steps taken by
VW's new leadership were enough, as his fund posted a quarterly
loss on its investments in part due to the plunge in VW shares.
SOME COMFORT
VW reported an operating loss of 3.48 billion euros for
July-September, its fiscal third-quarter, in line with analysts'
expectations.
The 6.7 billion euro provision was up from the 6.5 billion
announced a week after the cheating became public on Sept. 18.
The company said it did not know what the ultimate cost of
the scandal would be. Some analysts have said it could reach 35
billion euros in regulatory fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits.
"It is currently impossible to assess the legal risks
connected with the diesel issue due to the early stage of the
comprehensive and exhaustive investigations," VW said in its
quarterly report. "As a consequence, corresponding provisions
have not been recognised in the interim financial statements."
But some analysts took comfort in VW's robust balance sheet.
Its net cash and liquid assets jumped 29 percent in the
quarter to 27.8 billion euros after it sold a 19.9 percent stake
in Suzuki Motor Corp. Reserves may keep growing in the
fourth quarter when proceeds from a transaction involving VW's
holding in financing company LeasePlan, valued at 3.7 billion
euros, are expected to be booked, analysts said.
"We see it as a positive signal that VW has pretty much kept
the provision (of 6.7 billion euros) for the scandal unchanged,"
London-based analyst Arndt Ellinghorst at Evercore ISI said.
"Together with the very strong net liquidity, this should
reassure both equity and fixed income investors."
VW shares were up 3.8 percent at 109.15 euros at 1500 GMT.
Witter said the company had no plans at the moment to cut
its dividend.
FUTURE OF DIESEL
VW has said it will speed up development of electric and
hybrid vehicles in the wake of the crisis, and the head of its
namesake brand told reporters at the Tokyo motor show the
company's next flagship model would be an all-electric vehicle.
However, Herbert Diess added the carmaker remained committed
to diesel engines, amid warnings from some analysts that the
technology - which tends to produce less carbon dioxide than
gasoline engines and accounts for about half of vehicle sales in
Europe - could be irreparably damaged by the VW scandal.
"We still believe in the future of diesel engines because
they are in the trade-off of emissions and CO2, they are a very
good option for many vehicles," he said.
Sales chief Axel Kalthoff said on VW's results conference
call there had been no significant impact on group sales from
the scandal.
Group deliveries, which also include premium brands Audi and
Porsche, slid 1.5 percent in September to 885,300 vehicles and
were down 3.4 percent in the third quarter to 2.39 million,
causing VW to drop behind Toyota in nine-month global
auto sales charts after briefly overtaking its Japanese rival to
become world No.1 three months earlier.
Excluding costs of the scandal, VW said it still expected
the group operating margin to come in between 5.5 and 6.5
percent this year, after 6.3 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
(Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen in Oslo and Naomi
Tajitsu in Tokyo; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Susan
Thomas)