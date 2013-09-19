UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Volkswagen finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch has warned that Europe's biggest carmaker is at risk of missing its 2015 targets if it does not step up cost cuts, a German magazine said.
The ramp-up of Volkswagen's modular assembly architecture (MQB) has been more expensive than expected, which is weighing on profit margins, Manager Magazin said, citing company sources.
In an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, it said Poetsch made his comments to Volkswagen managers at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany on Sept. 13.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources