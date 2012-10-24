BERLIN Oct 24 Germany's Volkswagen said on Wednesday that nine-month operating profit fell 1.6 percent to 8.84 billion euros ($11.46 billion), reflecting the costs of a technology overhaul and Europe's deepening auto-market slump.

VW reaffirmed its goals to increase vehicle sales and revenue for the group in 2012 and to match last year's operating profit of 11.27 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)