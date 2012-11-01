XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen : * Says VW brand car sales in U.S. rose 22.4 pct to 34,311 vehicles in October, up 35.6 pct to 357,400 vehicles in Jan-Oct
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)