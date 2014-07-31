BERLIN, July 31 German carmaker Volkswagen has no plans for acquisitions at present but said this didn't mean Europe's largest automotive group will sit still on purchases for good.

"I cannot commit to a term like forever," VW finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Thursday during a call with analysts on the carmaker's second-quarter results.

VW is focused on carrying out an efficiency drive at its ailing core passenger-car division to boost profitability and step up cost savings at the VW brand to 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) per year from 2017, the CFO said.

"It will take a decent amount of time to get this running and working," Poetsch said.

Wolfsburg-based VW earlier this month denied a press report saying it was seeking to buy U.S. truck maker Paccar. VW subsequently said it had no takeovers on its agenda when commenting on a separate report claiming it was planning to bid for Fiat Chrysler. ($1 = 0.7469 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)