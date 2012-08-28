FRANKFURT Aug 28 German carmaker Volkswagen said it plans to invest about 250 million euros ($313 million) to erect an engine plant in Russia to shore up its presence in one of its key growth markets.

VW said on Tuesday that the engine factory in the Russian city of Kaluga would start producing from 2015 and would have an output capacity of 150,000 engines per year. ($1 = 0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)