UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Volkswagen said on Friday that group vehicle sales increased 2.9 percent in October, helped by gains in Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Deliveries rose to 842,700 vehicles in October from 818,900 a year earlier, Wolfsburg-based VW said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources